Intel launched next-generation mobile PC processors. Know more!!!

Intel today unleashed a new age of laptop performance with the launch of its next-generation mobile PC processors and the development of its broad ecosystem organizations that are moving the mobile PC industry forward.

Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group said, “11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built.” “From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible.”

Intel proceeds to lead the PC ecosystem in driving reform across the platform to pass the best computing experiences possible. The new Intel Evo platform brand represents the best laptops intended to help you focus and get things done no matter where you are.