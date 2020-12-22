Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 DDC constituencies will begin from 9 am

Ahead of the counting for 280 seats of the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Fate of around 2178 candidates including many bigwigs like former Ministers, MP, legislators, kin of prominent politicians and senior leaders of many political parties will be decided when counting for all 280 territorial constituencies-140 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions-will be taken up at the respective district headquarters for the first-ever District Development Council elections at 9 am today.

Explaining the counting of ballot papers, the SEC stated that the counting will begin with opening of ballot boxes and subsequently the ballot papers will be made into bundles of 25 each, and compared with the actual number of votes polled in each polling station. The SEC also directed the concerned DCs that COVID-19 protocol must be observed through mandatory masks, and hand sanitizers at each table, besides all the counting staff and other officials should compulsorily wear masks before entering the halls.