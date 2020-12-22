“Life sentence for food and drug adulteration”; Current punishment includes imprisonment up to 3 years!!!

The Madhya Pradesh government declared to orient a requirement for a life penalty for those found blameworthy of food and drug adulteration, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated. The present penalty includes detention for a period of up to three years and the nod for a modification to obtain in a condition of life sentence was presented in a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Penal Laws Bill 2020, which provides for those yielding in food and drug adulteration to be sent to prison for life, will be presented in the State Assembly soon, he asserted. Mr. Mishra said international agencies have been cautioning about artificial COVID-19 vaccines and there have also been a couple of patients in Gwalior where the adulterated plasma was caught.

“Those people who are marketing food and drugs beyond their expiry dates will be convicted to five years in jail,” he said. Mr. Mishra added that a Bill to avert marriages with the purpose of spiritual transformation will be examined in the next Cabinet meeting on December 26.