Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021. Know more!!!

In the blog post, Microsoft has stated that almost 80% of the cyber-attacks are targeted towards the password with every 250 corporate accounts being hacked every day. And this has pushed the company to bring a password-free solution.

The company blog post said, “In November 2019 at Microsoft Ignite, we shared that more than 100 million people were already using Microsoft’s password-less sign-in each month. In May of 2020, just in time for World Password Day, that number had already grown to more than 150 million people, and the use of biometrics to access work accounts is now almost double what it was then. We’ve drawn strength from our customers’ determination this year and are set to make password-less access a reality for all our customers in 2021.”

By 2021, then Microsoft feels confident that it, along with its partners, can banish passwords forever. The company is releasing a “converged registration portal in 2021, where all users can seamlessly manage password-less credentials via the My Apps portal.” However, many people may have authorized concerns about trusting a single company or service to manage all their logins. Microsoft may find that assuaging those fears will be one of its biggest challenges of 2021.