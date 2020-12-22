New Covid strain found in UK not seen in India so far; says government…

New Delhi: The presence of the Covid virus, a variant of the UK virus, has not been detected in India, said a Justice Commission member, VK Paul. He added that the new series of viruses would not affect the vaccines currently being developed in India. He said the mutation was not fatal and did not increase the severity of the disease.

India has suspended flights from the UK due to the threat of a new virus. Flights from the UK have been suspended from December 23 to 31. Flights from the UK have been temporarily banned by about 25 countries. Passengers arriving from the UK until December 23 will be guided to set up an RTPCR test and a special isolation for those who become Covid positive.

Those arriving in the country from December 21 to 23 should follow the instructions below: