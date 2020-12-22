New Covid strain found in UK not seen in India so far; says government…

New Delhi: The presence of the Covid virus, a variant of the UK virus, has not been detected in India, said a Justice Commission member, VK Paul. He added that the new series of viruses would not affect the vaccines currently being developed in India. He said the mutation was not fatal and did not increase the severity of the disease.
India has suspended flights from the UK due to the threat of a new virus. Flights from the UK have been suspended from December 23 to 31. Flights from the UK have been temporarily banned by about 25 countries. Passengers arriving from the UK until December 23 will be guided to set up an RTPCR test and a special isolation for those who become Covid positive.
Those arriving in the country from December 21 to 23 should follow the instructions below:
- All travelers from England are required to record their travel history for the last 14 days. You must also fill out a self attested form.
- They must undergo RT-PCR screening. This should be done by the respective State Governments.
- Samples of those who are positive should be subjected to special testing. For that you need to send it to Pune Virology Institute. This is to find out if the virus is sampled from a variant in London.
- If the presence of a new strain of the virus is detected, they are admitted to special isolation wards.
- Airlines are also advised to inform passengers of new guidelines before checking in.
