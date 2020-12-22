“Proud moment”; Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the prestigious award ‘Legion of Merit’ !!!

U.S. President Donald Trump awarded the prestigious ‘Legion of Merit’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his administration in heightening the strategic cooperation of the two nations and the development of India as a global power.

India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu, received the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien at the White House. President Trump “presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership,” Mr. O’Brien said in a tweet.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

Mr. Modi was presented with the most elevated degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit which is given only to the Head of State or Government. He was granted the award in honor of his dedicated leadership and concept that has accelerated India’s advent as a global power and boosted the strategic alliance between the United States and India to preach global challenges.

Mr. Trump also gave the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The awards were accepted by their respective representatives in Washington DC. President Trump “awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said. Mr. Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security, O’Brien said in a tweet.

The United States is the latest nation to grant its highest award to the Indian Prime Minister. Other honors include the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018), Order of Zayed Award by United Arab Emirates (2019), Order of St Andrew by Russia (2019), Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives (2019).