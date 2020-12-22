SSLC and Plus Two exams from March 17 to 30…

Thiruvananthapuram: The notification for SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations for the year 2021 has been published. The exam will be held from March 17 to March 30.

The Plus Two exam will be held in the morning and the SSLC exam in the afternoon. Guidelines for conducting the examination will be issued later.

SSLC examination fees will be accepted from tomorrow till January 7 without penalty and from January 8 to 12 with penalty at the examination centers. Fees for the Higher Secondary examination can be paid till January 4 without penalty.