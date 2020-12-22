State government announces decision on ‘New Year’ celebrations, beach parties

State government has announced its decision on ‘New Year’ celebrations and beach parties. The Tamil Nadu state government has announced the decision.

The state government has banned all New Year celebrations, parties on beaches in the state. The decision was taken to prevent big gatherings and a further spread of coronavirus.

Beach restaurants, resorts, hotels and clubs have also been banned from organising big celebrations on New Year. Celebrations on roads have also been prohibited by the government. As per the new order, there will be no midnight revelries on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including the beach resorts that are known to host gala events on New Year eve.

“The government has been taking concerted measures to contain the spread of the infection and is slowly relaxing the restrictions after a stringent lockdown period of nearly 8 months. People should cooperate with the government in containing the virus spread,” the Tamil Nadu government order said.