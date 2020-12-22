UAE Embassy makes important announcement

UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia has made an important announcement. The UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia urged citizens to register on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s Tawajudi system.

The announcement was made after Saudi Arabia closed its borders and suspended international flights.

They can call on the following numbers to register:

> +966532332287

> +966570534966

> +966126515436

The UAE had on Monday urged citizens in Oman to return before its border closure comes into effect.Airlines in the UAE have suspended flights to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait after the three Gulf countries announced border closures.