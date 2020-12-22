Virus Updates!!! India recorded 19,556 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 19,556 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease and 301 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said, “With only 351 average daily Covid-19 fatalities reported between December 14-20, India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million.” Yesterday, the US reported 18,006,061 cases and more than 319,000 deaths.

Colombia reported 10,845 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,518,067. China reported 15 fresh coronavirus cases.