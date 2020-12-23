Alert!!! WhatsApp will provide support for older iPhones in 2021. Know more!!!

As the 2020 calendar comes to a close, the widely-used messaging application WhatsApp has announced to end support on some old and out-dated Android and iOS smartphones.

The publication said, “For iPhones, all the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for iPhone. This means that those who are using the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later in order to continue using WhatsApp,”

The tipster tweeted, “WhatsApp is not dropping the support for older iPhones. It’s a fake news.” “We don’t explicitly restrict the use of jail broken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can’t provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone’s operating system,” the company’s FAQ said.