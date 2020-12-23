Amazon rolled out support for Netflix on the Echo Show smart display. Read more!!!

If you have an Amazon Echo Show smart display, you can now use it to watch Netflix, which joins Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Starting Netflix on Amazon’s smart display is as simple as saying “Alexa, open Netflix.” AFTVnews, however, warns that if your Echo Show is linked to a Fire TV, things might not work so smoothly. In that case, you’ll have to tell it open video home to navigate to the hub for all supported video services, Netflix now included.

Amazon still hasn’t revealed when the Echo Show 10 will go on sale, and there’s no option to preorder the new smart display as of yet – however, Netflix integration has arrived on older Echo Show models, so you can start bingeing your favorite shows straight away. Netflix support is available for all generations of Echo Show devices, from the first-gen down to the most recent Echo Show 8. The lone exception is the Echo Spot which does have a screen but one that’s too small for comfortable watching, especially considering the angle it’s on.