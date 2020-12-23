‘Big setback to Trinamool Congress’: 6 leaders of TMC to join BJP with supporters

The ruling Trinamool Congress has suffered yet another setback. Six top leaders of the party are set to join BJP. As per reports, Dr. Narayan Chakraborty, Sujit Pramanick,Arup Chaudhuri,Aveek Bose, Debjani Ganguly, and Biswajit Sarkar will join BJP with their supporters.

Earlier on December 19, top leader of the party Suvendu Adhikari, along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other leaders had joined BJP in the presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP has grown in to a major political player in the state. In the 2019, general elections BJP has bagged 18 seats out of the 42 seats and gained 40% vote share. The BJP is seeking to unseat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state, where the party, led by Banerjee, came to power in 2011 after ending the 34-year rule of the Left and extended its term in 2016.