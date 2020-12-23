BJP worker shot dead in broad daylight

A BJP worker was shot dead in broad daylight in West Bengal. Ashok Sardar, a BJP activist was shot in his chest and legs several times in Madhyamgram’s Rajbari area in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday at 11 am. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

BJP and the family members of the Sardar have accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the murder.

“My father has been murdered in a planned way. He has been killed due to political rivalry. Local TMC supporters are behind the murder,” Lalu, son of the deceased said.

The TMC has denied the allegations.