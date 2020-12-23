‘Can’t interfere if an adult marries and converts as per their choice’; says HC

Kolkata: The Kolkata High Court has rejected a petition filed by a father alleging that his daughter was unnecessarily influenced to marry a man of different religion. The court ruled that it could not interfere in an adults decision to marry of her choice and convert.

When the girl was produced before a magistrate in a complaint filed by her father, the girl testified that she had married of her own free will. The girl’s father had filed a petition in the high court alleging that the magistrate had not recorded her statement in a comfortable atmosphere.

But the High Court said that it could not interfere in the marriage of her choice. A division bench headed by Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee observed, “No one can interfere if an adult decides to marry of his/her own free will and converts to another religion.” The father has filed a petition in the high court against the marriage of a 19-year-old girl to a man of her choice.