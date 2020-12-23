Central Government revised guidelines for DTH services in the country

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised guidelines for DTH services in the country. According to this, the license for DTH services in the country will be valid for 20 years from now on. Earlier it was 10 years. The Center has also reduced the license fee. The Center hopes that the reduction in license fees will help DTH operators find more money to improve the quality of their services and provide better service.

According to the latest guidelines in the DTH sector, 100 percent foreign investment in the sector is now possible. So far, it has been 49 percent foreign investment. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken by consulting with the Telecom Regulatory Authority. Statistics show that the market for DTH is already declining with the advent of various streaming platforms. The central government hopes that by fully opening up to foreign investment, it will be able to attract investment in the technology sector in the future.

