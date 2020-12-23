KFC launches game console for food-loving gamers. Know more

KFC, a fast-food restaurant chain, has introduced a special game console for gamers and food lovers. Launched under the name KFC Console, this device can keep fried chicken hot. Following the launch of PlayStation 5 in June, KFC released a video of the new game console. The video went on to say that this device has a chicken chamber and a red hot grill.

This is a game console is supported by Intel. It also has the facility to keep the fried chicken hot. Said Mark Walton of the Intel Public Relations Department. Cooler Master, a computer hardware company, claims that the console can play smoothly at 240 fps. It supports 240 Hz output and a 4K display. And all games can be played. KFC says you can focus on the game while keeping your chicken warm during each round.

