India successfully tests surface-to-air missile; Watch the video

New Delhi: India has successfully tested surface-to-air missile system developed by the DRDO in collaboration with Israel. The missile was fired from an integrated test site in Balasore, Odisha. Authorities said the missile reached the destination on time. The missile was launched by the unmanned aerial vehicle Banshee. It was developed for the Army.

#WATCH Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today carried out the trials of the Medium Range Surface to Air missile systems developed for the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/CC6OLgaeyV — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

After its induction into the Indian Army, the missile will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the defense forces. The entire mission trajectory from the launch to plunging into the sea was monitored by various radars and electro-optical instruments, the sources said. An unmanned air vehicle (UAV), ‘Banshee’, was first flown into the air, which was hit by the MRSAM. The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

Also read: ICC releases T20 rankings