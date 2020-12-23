Covaxin: Bharat Biotech with relief news….

Hyderabad: Covaxin is the first Covid vaccine to be developed locally in India. According to Bharat Biotech, antibodies of covaxin can last for six to 12 months.

Research documents released by Bharat Biotech show that the antibodies are long-lasting, and that the vaccine does not cause any side effects and that there were no adverse effects during vaccine testing.

The Bharat Biotech Covaxin in Hyderabad has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology.