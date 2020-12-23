COVID-19 in UAE: Travelers from these countries will be exempted from quarantine. Know more!!!

Yesterday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee declared some measures to quarantine and travel rules needed for approach into the emirate.

The committee tweeted, “Travelers from ‘green’ countries will be allowed into the emirate when they receive a negative test result, while travelers from other countries must self-isolate for 10 days. Country classifications will be reviewed every two weeks.”

UAE will greet back worldwide passengers from December 24, who will be needed to present a negative PCR test result obtained within 96 hours of their registered departure and take a second PCR test upon entering the emirate. As per the report, the ‘Green’ countries include Australia, Brunei, China, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.

“This list of country classifications will be reviewed every two weeks and subject to change based on global COVID-19 developments,” said Abu Dhabi Media Office.