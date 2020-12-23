Covid reported to the soldiers at the Republic Day Parade Camp….

New Delhi: Covid has been reportedly confirmed to the soldiers at the Republic Day parade camp. According to national media reports, more than 80 soldiers have been admitted to Army Base Hospital after being diagnosed with the virus.

The Army team has been in Delhi for more than a month and a half for ceremonies including Republic Day Parade, Army Day and Beating Retreat. Some of the soldiers were being examined as soon as they showed symptoms. Since then, so many people have been diagnosed with the disease.