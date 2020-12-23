Covid variant: 1088 people from the UK under observation….

Chennai: 1,088 people are kept under observation who arrived in Chennai from Britain in 10 days. Health Minister Dr C. Vijaya Bhaskar said there was no need for people to be afraid.

Covid was reported to a man who came to Chennai from London via Delhi, was quarantined at home and was later entered into the Chennai King’s Institute Research Center, the health department secretary, J Radhakrishnan, said.

Foreigners coming to Tamil Nadu from other countries 96 hours prior to the travel date should take compulsory RTPCR test. Even if the test report was negative for those who arrived from London will be quarantine he said.