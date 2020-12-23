Gulf country open airport for four flights

A gulf country has decided to open its air space for four flights. Kuwait has announced this. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that Kuwaiti airspace will be open for four flights only – those arriving from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Beirut. The airspace will be opened for one day only to allow those stranded abroad to return.

The DGCA has decided to open the airport for citizens and expats with valid residency who are looking to return to Kuwait.

Also Read: Gulf country stops recruiting teachers from abroad

Earlier on Monday, the Kuwaiti government has closed its airports land and sea borders. The borders will be closed until January 1.