Gulf country stops recruiting teachers from abroad

A gulf country has decided to stop the recruitment of teachers from abroad. Kuwait has announced this decision. The Education Ministry in Kuwait has took this decision considering the Covid-19 restrictions. The Ministry has decided to make do with local hires until the coronavirus crisis is over.

“Instructions have been issued to the competent sectors at the ministry to work out their plans to offset shortage in educational and administrative specializations through local contracts with citizens, Gulf nations, and stateless residents [Bidoons] and expatriates inside the country according to needs,” a local media reported citing ministry sources.

Previously, Kuwait used to contract school teachers from other countries such as Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan and Lebanon .