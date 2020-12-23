Kerala Governor denies permission for LDF govt’s special assembly session on ‘farm laws’

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has denied permitting a special assembly session of the state legislative assembly summoned by the Pinarayi Vijayan government. The government wanted to bear a special session on Wednesday to examine the new central farm laws. During the session, the Assembly was anticipated to give a resolution against the farm laws.

The session would not be carried on Wednesday, as offered by CPI-M led LDF government since the Governor did not sanction. After the government relaid the judgment of the state cabinet carried on Monday to summon the session, Governor Khan pursued a clarification on the haste for it and the Chief Minister had replied to him.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to the governor stating his judgment is “unconstitutional” and that the governor does not have any choice in summoning the legislature. In his letter, the chief minister contended that the governor does not have any authority to deny the proposal of a government with a clear prevalence.”I would like to draw your kind awareness to the well-settled position that summoning and adjourning sessions of Legislative Assembly has to be heeding the guidance of the Council of Ministers. I may be allowed to indicate out that the current judgment of your good self runs counter to our constitutional system,” Vijayan wrote.

He added, “It is deplorable that a proposal coming from an elected government, relishing a clear majority in the Legislative Assembly, for examining an emergent case of national significance, has not been granted by the Hon’ble Governor, particularly when the authority to call a session of the Legislative Assembly clearly descends beyond the discretionary control of the governor.”