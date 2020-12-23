Know what happened to a Dubai businessman who used a shortcut to increase followers on Instagram….

The Dubai businessman found an easy way to increase his Instagram page followers. A 32-year-old businessman handed out half a lakh euro notes to a group of expatriate workers as they approached them in a luxury vehicle in Al Qusais. He also posted the video on Instagram.

The video went viral on Instagram. The businessman estimates that his followers will increase as the video goes viral. But something else happened. According to the report, he threw counterfeit euro notes among the workers. With this, the young businessman is now in the custody of the Dubai Police. He was arrested in the parking area of ??a shopping center during an investigation following the video’s attention. Police found $ 7.4 million and $4.8 million worth of counterfeit currency in his home.

The video also showed workers running after the car to pick up euro notes. Police said he violated the code of conduct and led to the mobilization of workers. The police told the court that he had committed an act that insulted the workers and even endangered their lives.

The interrogation revealed that he had organized the counterfeit euros from a printing house in Dubai and the counterfeit dollars from a Chinese website.