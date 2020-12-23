Kunhalikutty enters state politics, may resigns as MP….

Malappuram: PK Kunhalikutty returns to state politics. Kunhalikutty will resign as an MP and contest in the Assembly elections. The decision was taken at the league working committee meeting held in Malappuram.

Kunhalikutty will lead the Thiruvananthapuram-based assembly election campaign. The resignation will be accompanied by the Lok Sabha elections in Malappuram along with the Assembly elections.

PK Kunhalikutty is contesting from Malappuram Lok Sabha after resigning from the Vengara Assembly constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, after Rahul Gandhi, Kunhalikutty got the largest majority from Kerala. Kunhalikutty contested against CPM’s VP Sanu with a majority of 2.60 lakh votes. Kunhalikutty is ready to resign before completing two years.