Malayalam film director Naranipuzha Shanavas passed away..

Kochi: Director Naranipuzha Shanavas has passed away. He died at a private hospital in Kochi. He was in critical condition following a heart attack.

Shanavas, who was on a ventilator at Coimbatore KG Hospital, was rushed to Kochi around 9 pm today. The passed away at 10.20. Shanavas hails from Ponnani in Malappuram district. Apart from being a director and screenwriter, Shanavas was also an excellent editor.

In 2015, Shanavas’ film ‘Kari’ was critically acclaimed. ‘Kari’ has been screened at numerous film festivals and has won awards. Shanavas is the director and screenwriter of the movie ‘Sufiyum Sujathayum’.