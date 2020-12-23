Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri is likely to reopen for devotees from today

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri is an important Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of lord Vishnu, located on the eastern coast of India, at Puri in the state of Odisha.

On November 19, the temple administration said, “The Shree Jagannath Temple here is likely to throw open its gates to devotees before New Year after being closed for nine months due to COVID-19.” The Shree Jagannath Temple Adminsitration chief administrator Krishan Kumar said, “It is planned to reopen the temple on December 23 and the people of Puri will get the first opportunity to enter the temple. The detailed standard operating procedure will be issued after the government’s approval.”

He further said, “We will urge the government to reopen the temple for residents of Puri in the first five days of its reopening. These people are unable to have darshan of the Lords even though they live very close to the temple.” He also said, “Thereafter the number of devotees allowed in per day will be gradually increased every week.”