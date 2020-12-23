State government issued guidelines for passengers

A state government has issued new guidelines for passengers. The Chhattisgarh government issued guidelines for passengers travelling from the United Kingdom to the state via international flights. The new guidelines were issued as new strain of coronavirus has been discovered in England.

As per the new guidelines, a RTPCR test report of the passengers should be properly checked. If the report of the passenger is negative, then they would be advised to be home-isolation for 14 days.

“If the report is positive then as per the standard operating procedure (SOP), institutional quarantine at COVID care center or hospital should be ensured. The SOP should be followed for the passengers who have come in contact with the COVID positive passenger,” a statement issued by the government stated..