Transferring money via WhatsApp is very easy. See how!!!

You can easily transfer money through WhatsApp, the popular messaging app. WhatsApp Payment, a Facebook-owned WhatsApp payment feature, has now reached 20 million users in India. The service was launched with the support of banking partners including State Bank of India, HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank.

WhatsApp payment has become a competitor to other digital payment apps, including Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe. WhatsApp payment is operated on the National Payments Corporation of India Unified Payment Interface system. WhatsApp payment feature allows users to transfer money safely and easily in a way similar to WhatsApp messaging.

How to transfer money through WhatsApp payment?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the contact of the person you want to send money to.

Step 3: Press the attachment button in the chat.

Step 4: Click on the payment option.

Step 5: Select the name of the bank from the list given.

Step 6: Tap SMS Verification.

Step 7: Get a code via SMS on your phone.

Step 8: The account linked to your number will appear.

Step 9: Type the amount you want to send.

Step 10: Please give UPI pin to confirm your payment and your payment will be processed.

After this, you will be redirected to your WhatsApp chat, where you will see the amount sent in the message box.