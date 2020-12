Violence broke out between Trinamool Congress workers and Suvendu Adhikari’s supporters

A clash has broke out between ruling Trinamool Congress workers and supporters of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari in East Midnapur in West Bengal.

As per reports, a rally was organized by BJP workers along with supporters of Adhikari. And some of the BJP workers provocated TMC workers assembled near a party office. This has turned into a clash between the party workers.

Former minister and a top leader of TMC, Suvendu Adhikari has joined BJP on On December 19. Adhikari joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a huge rally in Midnapur. Besides, Adhikari, 11 MLAs, an MP, and a former MP joined the BJP.