Virus Updates!!! India reported 23,950 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

According to the Governemnt data, India reported 23,950 fresh COVID-19 cases and 333 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the country’s COVID-19 case tally has crossed 1 crore and 99 thousand with 1.46 lakh deaths.

There are 2,89,240 active infected cases in the country. According to the Health Ministry, active cases are less than 3 lakh after 164 days. Yesterday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “Across the world, new COVID-19 cases are rising including in the US, Brazil, UK, Russia and Germany. From mid-September, India is witnessing a sustained and continuous decline in new cases.”

Karnataka recorded 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 1,136 recoveries and 14 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state remained at 9,11,382 including 8,85,341 recoveries, 13,993 active cases and 12,029 deaths. Delhi recorded 939 new COVID-19 cases, 1,434 recoveries and 25 deaths in a single day. The total cases in the national capital reached 6,18,747 including 5,99,683 recoveries, 8,735 active cases and 10,329 deaths.