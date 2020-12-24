‘Assembly Election 2021’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to camp in state from January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may camp in West Bengal every month from January 2021. This was announced by BJP leaders in the state. Prime Minister will camp in the state to monitor and review the election campaign works.

“Modi would be coming every month. The dates haven’t been fixed yet,” Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP president said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have been touring the state every month.

BJP has grown in to a major political player in the state. In the 2019, general elections BJP has bagged 18 seats out of the 42 seats and gained 40% vote share. The BJP is seeking to unseat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state, where the party, led by Banerjee, came to power in 2011 after ending the 34-year rule of the Left and extended its term in 2016.