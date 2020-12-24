BJP workers lathi-charged by Rapid Action Force

The Rapid Action Force has lathi charged the BJP workers. The clash between RAF and BJP workers took place near the Khardah police station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

As per police, the BJP workers staged a blockade of the B T Road in protest against the arrest of party activist Bullet Roy for allegedly brandishing firearms tried to storm the police station and the RAF personnel has lathicharged the workers who were peacefully protesting.

But ruling TMC has claimed that workers tried to snatch the firearms of the policemen.