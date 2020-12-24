Congress demands Chief Minister’s resignation

The Congress demanded the immediate resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa by claiming his corruption allegations. The Congress leader alleged that Yediyurappa has been delaying the investigation of graft charges against him in the case and accused the BJP leadership of being complacent in the acts of corruption.

“Karnataka and corruption go hand in hand. The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda are mysterious. The arch of immunity accorded to Yediyurappa is shocking. We demand his resignation or he should be removed by the Governor. The BJP should free him from all the posts,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. “But do you feel that any action will be taken against him? No. Because the BJP ruling at the Centre and in the state is indulging in politics of shamelessness,” Singhvi added.

