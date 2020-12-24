Covid-19 Updates: 1,311 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covd-19 situation in the country. The recovery rate has reached at 87.9% in UAE. The fatality rate is firm at 0.3%.

Meanwhile, 1311 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. 1495 recoveries along with 2 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases has surged to 198,435. The overall recoveries has mounted to 174,479. The death toll stands at 647.

At present there are 23,309 active cases in the country. 138,914 Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 19.8 million.