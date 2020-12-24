Etihad Airways announces important decision

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced an important decision. Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi has allowed refunds for all bookings on tickets with an original travel date on or after October 1, 2020.

Etihad Airways has also issued some condition for this. The refund will be offered if flights were cancelled; passengers received a positive Covid-19 PCR test result; or the flight is affected was by government restrictions or travel bans.

Etihad is flying to more than 60 cities across its global route network this winter. However, due to the continued impact of Covid-19 on global travel, a number of Etihad routes to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended throughout the winter 2020-21 season.