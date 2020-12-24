Farmers Protest Updates: Farmers decided to continue their protests until the government repeals the farm laws

Today, the farmer’s protest entered the 29th day. In the meeting held yesterday, the farmers union said, “We decided to continue our protests until the government repeals the contentious farm laws that aim to liberalize the agricultural economy. We also decided to not resume the negotiations until the Centre draws up a new agenda.”

Priyanka Gandhi said, “It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If the government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner.” She also said, “We’re living in a democracy and they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Government is not ready to listen to voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders.”

The Haryana police filed a case against the protesting farmers. DSP Ambala Madan Lal said, “We have registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code & have initiated a probe into the matter.”