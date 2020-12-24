Farmers Protest Updates: The protesters reiterated that they would remain at the protest sites

Yesterday, the farmers union announced that they will not restart discussions until the Centre brings up a new agenda, granting an increasingly difficult objection to a Union government attempting to find a way to end a month-long agitation on the Capital’s borders.

“The farm unions should come for talks and that thousands of farmers sleeping out in the bitter cold was a “matter of deep concern” for the government,” said Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. He added, The government has to revise them because we had rejected these proposals on December 5 during our meeting.”

The letter sent by farm unions stated, “We request the government that instead of repeating your proposals and amendments, you should offer something concrete in writing so that we can make that the basis of our agenda to resume the dialogue process.” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser of SBI said, “Instead of MSP as a price guarantee that farmers are demanding, the government could insert a quantity guarantee clause for a minimum period of five years.”