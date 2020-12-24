Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows, weakening of US dollar and hectic buying in domestic equities has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.66 against the US dollar. Then it surged to 73.62 against the US dollar , registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.76 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.20% to 90.22.