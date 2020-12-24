Govt invites farmers’ organizations for talks; the date can be decided by the farmers…

New Delhi: The Center has invited farmers’ organizations agitating against the new agrarian rules for talks again. The Union Ministry of Agriculture has written to farmers’ organizations in this regard. According to the ANI news agency, the Union Ministry of Agriculture has stated in the letter that the time and date for the discussion will be decided by the farmers.

The farmers’ organizations had earlier rejected the invitation of the Union Ministry of Agriculture for the discussion. The central government has taken a stand that there will be no further discussion without preparing a new agenda. The letter was signed by Vivek Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture. The Ministry of Agriculture has sent a new letter in response to a letter sent by farmers’ organizations rejecting the proposals put forward by the Central Government.

The letter said it was necessary to continue discussions with various farmers’ organizations in the country. The Central Government has held several discussions with the farmers in mind and with an open mind. It was also clarified that the next discussion would be held at the convenience of the farmers’ organizations. The issues, including the support price, were discussed in detail during the five-phased discussions on December 1, 3 and 5. However, he is still ready to discuss all the issues raised by the farmers with an open mind.