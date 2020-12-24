Have you heard of galaxy frogs… Know more!!!

A small frog in sight. These Galaxy Frogs are found only in the Western Ghats. Shafiq Basheer Ahmed, a renowned wildlife photographer, captured the frog on camera from Iravikulam National Park.

On closer inspection, the black pearl-like body of the frog shows blue and orange spots. In the picture they glow like a galaxy. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) says these little frogs are endangered.

The frog is found in three regions of the Western Ghats but is rarely seen.

A four-time recipient of the Kerala Forest Department’s awards, Shafiq has traveled to Africa, Indonesia and Russia to photograph.