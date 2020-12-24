Here’s an interesting story behind the song ‘Jingle bells’…Read more!!!

When we hear of Christmas, the first thing that comes to our minds is Santa Claus, the star, the crib and the cake. There is also a song that comes with it: ‘Jingle Bells’. Jingle Bells was not a Christmas song. It was originally sung in churches as a Thanksgiving song.

Jingle Bells was written by James Lord Pierpont, an Englishman. Pierpont was born in 1822 in Boston. At the age of ten, his family sent him to a boarding school and later began to lead an adventurous life in Pierre. At the age of fourteen, he ran away from boarding school and joined a ship called the Shark. Until his death in 1893, his life was full of various adventures.

Pierpont is thought to have written the Jingle Bells at some point between 1851 and 1859. The song takes place when Pierpont was working as an organist and music director in Savannah, Georgia. Music teacher William Webber allowed him to play the piano, and there he released the first version of the Jingle Bells. The title of the song was ‘One horse open sleighs’ when it was released. It was renamed Jingle Bells in 1859 or so.

No one paid attention to the song at the time of its release. The album, which was released twice, went unnoticed. The song caught people’s attention at a time when Pierpont was finally physically exhausted. In the 1890s the Jingle Bells became one of the top 25 best-selling records in the world at the time.