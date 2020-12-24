“I’m hopeful that farmers’ unions will discuss our request”: Narendra Singh Tomar

Yesterday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar declared that he is confident that farmers’ unions will consider the request of the government. He continued that farmers should tell them what they want to add or remove from the proposal given by the government.

Tomar said, “I’m hopeful that farmers’ unions will discuss our request. Whatever they want to add and subtract from govt’s proposal, they should tell us. We’re ready for a discussion at the time and date of their convenience. I’m hopeful of a solution.” “I would also like to thank banks, as they brought more than 1 crore farmers under Kisan Credit Card cover during the pandemic and gave farmers Rs 1 lakh crores in last 8 months. We’ve undertaken some reforms and will bring more in future,” he added.

A police officer said, “Several farmers arrived here at Kisan Ghat to pay their tribute on the occasion of Kisan Diwas. They are paying tributes and leaving soon after.”