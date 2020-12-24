Kerala police have decided to intensify helicopter surveillance in Naxal areas

Thiruvananthapuram: Based on various intelligence reports, the Kerala police have decided to intensify helicopter surveillance in the state. Police will monitor Naxal areas, coastal areas, state borders, and the Sabarimala region. The inspection will be carried out in a 10-seat ‘AS 365 Dauphin N’ helicopter hired by the Kerala Police. Helicopter observation will be made at Sabarimala on December 25 and 26. Law and Order ADGP, Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG and South Zone DIG. On December 31, the Coastal ADGP and DIG will monitor the coast.

Helicopter observation will be made at Sabarimala on December 25 and 26. Inspection on railway lines will be on January 4. Security DIG and Railway SP were in charge. Inspection of Naxal areas will be on January 9 in Pondikad and on January 25 in Wayanad. The DGP will also participate in the inspection in Wayanad. Observations will be made on January 13 and 14 at Sabarimala and on January 19 at Kasargod border areas.

