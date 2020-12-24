Drug probe: Arjun Rampal alleges NCB seizes painkillers for his dog during the raid

NCB raided has conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s residence to investigate the drug nexus in Bollywood, which surfaced during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Arjun Rampal was called twice by the NCB for questioning. However, Arjun Rampal actor has now accused the NCB of seizing his dog’s pain medication and his sister’s anxiety pills during a raid at his residence.

After the arrest of Agicillos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend. With this information in hand, NCB raided Arjun Rampal’s Bandra home on 9 November. After a long raid, the police found two types of pills from their house. The two types of pills from his home was for his dog, which was prescribed by the veterinary doctor. He further revealed that the second shot was of his sister, who was prescribed by a Delhi psychiatrist keeping in mind her anxiety problem.

Also read: ‘Revenge porn’ ; More than 1,400 nude images of Thailand King’s mistress, leaked !!!