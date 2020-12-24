Man pretends to be dead & kills his friend to evade loan payment of around 1 crore!!!

Police in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad has unraveled a complex murder mystery where a 52-year-old man pretended his own dying and murdered his friend to dodge a loan payment of about Rs 1 crore.

PCMC Commissioner Krishna Prakash told that it was on November 20 that a case was filed with Hinjewadi Police Station. The investigation officer Balkrishna Sawant was informed by the Maulana of Baner, Udanshahwali Dargah, about a decayed dead body nearby. Police teams retrieved a slip with two mobile numbers and half-burnt clothes from the spot where the decomposed dead body was found. The post-mortem report stated that it was murder due to stabbing, after which the body was burnt.

After 3 days of questioning, a person who possessed one of the two mobile numbers told the police that a beggar near YCM hospital had requested his number. Simultaneously, the Hinjewadi Police got a notification about missing persons in and around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and began screening public CCTV footages near the missing people’s residencies.

Meanwhile, a police squad secured proof about a missing beggar outside the YCM hospital gate. Nearby CCTV footage verified that the missing beggar and a missing person from the Wakad area were found talking to each other. Police then had a suspicion that one of the two people spotted in the CCTV footage might have been killed by the other. Even after meeting the family members who had filed missing person information in the Wakad area, the police team was not completely convinced. A note was also retrieved from the missing person’s suitcase. The notarized letter cited the names of 7-8 people who should be held liable if he goes missing or found killed.

Police questioned these people and discovered that the missing person is Mehboob Dastagir Shaikh. He had borrowed about Rs 80 lakh from them. Then police doubted that Shaikh may have fabricated his own death to dodge compensating them. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police eventually overlooked to delineate 52-year-old Shaikh at Daund Railway station. His wife, who had filed a missing complaint with the Wakad police, failed to persuade the investigation squad that her husband had truly gone absconded.

During the probe, Mehboob Shaikh admitted that he had plotted the killing of his friend Sandip Pundalik Mainkar. Mehboob Shaikh took Sandip on his bike in different areas before finally stabbing him to death and burning the body near Udanshahwali Dargah in the Baner area. The inquiry has also shown that Mehboob Shaikh has another police lawsuit against him where he is charged with deceiving people. This murder accused has been remanded to police detention for five days. Some more people might likely be apprehended by police on charges of assisting him to manipulate his own death.