Nagpur man suspected of carrying the new strain of Covid-19 found in UK

Today, Nagpur said, “A COVID-19 infected man in Nagpur is suspected of carrying the new strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom, administration of Government Medical College.”

Dr Gawande said, “After seven days he stated showing symptoms and complained about the loss of smell. He was again tested for COVID-19 at Nandanvan public health clinic and his Rapid Antigen test came on December 15.” The doctor said, “The family has a history of going to Gondia (in Maharashtra). On December 22, the man was admitted at the hospital. We collected two samples for testing. A sample has been sent for RT-PCR test and another to Pune for further examination.”

Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur said, “28-year-old male COVID positive patient, with travel history to the UK, has been admitted to a separate ward at Government Medical College Nagpur. His swab has now been sent to Pune for further investigation. After receiving the report from Pune, it can be said whether this patient is a new strain or an old strain.” He tweeted, “Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.”