National Consumer Rights Day 2020: Know the history and all the significance

National Consumer Rights Day has been commemorated on 24th December since 1986 as, on this day the Consumer Protection Act was enacted. This day is celebrated to produce consciousness about consumers’ rights among consumers and assure that they receive amendment if their rights are violated.

The observance of National Consumer Rights Day also provides an opportunity for individuals to point the importance of consumer movement and promote the rights and responsibilities of all consumers. The enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was considered to be a historic milestone on the consumer rights movement in the country.

In 2019 the Parliament agreed to the landmark Consumer Protection Bill which is intended to safeguard a consumer’s rights by instituting an authority that would work toward the timely and effective administration. The authority would also look into matters related to customers’ dispute, if any. The government along with the business men should make efforts to help customers choose their desired goods and products as per their budget and choices.